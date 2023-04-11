Tickets for 2023 Heritage Hill Weekend Tour of Homes on sale now

Heritage Hill's 1,300 homes date from 1843 and represent Michigan’s finest collection of 19th and 20th-century American architecture.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editors note: the video above shows the 50th anniversary of the tour in 2019.

Next month, some homeowners in Grand Rapids' historic Heritage Hill neighborhood will once again open their doors to the public.

On Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, the 52nd Annual Heritage Hill Weekend Tour of Homes returns.

It's one of the largest urban historic neighborhoods in the country, boasting 1,300 homes that date from 1843 and represent Michigan’s finest collection of 19th and 20th-century American architecture.

You'll have the opportunity to check out Michigan’s “Prairie masterpiece,” the Meyer May House designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The tour includes the stone castle-like home that now serves as a dentist's office, two turn-of-the-century grand mansions that have been transformed into apartment buildings, and Cornerstone Church, which features a magnificent sunburst stained glass dome ceiling.

Tickets are now on sale for $20 ahead of time here. You can also buy tickets on the days of the tour for $27 each online or at the ticket booth at Grand Rapids Community College – DeVos Campus, 435 E. Fulton Ave.

Organizers said all tickets are valid both days, Saturday, May 20 from 11 am – 5 pm and Sunday, May 21 from 1 pm – 5 pm.

Proceeds benefit the Heritage Hill Association’s programs that support the historic preservation of this unique neighborhood and assist with land use planning, connecting neighbors with community resources, and public safety efforts.

You can learn more at www.heritagehillweb.org.

