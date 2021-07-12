Hopkins High School teacher put on leave, possibly facing charges after comments on Oxford shooting

The superintendent says the school heard from more than a dozen students last week after the teacher started talking about school shootings in the classroom.

HOPKINS, Mich. — A Hopkins High School teacher was put on leave after he made comments surrounding the Oxford High School shooting in class.

The superintendent says the school principal heard from more than a dozen students last week after the teacher started talking about school shootings in the classroom.

The district immediately launched an investigation and the teacher was put on leave. It's alleged that the next day, the teacher also made comments about shooting up the school.

"The comments occurred the day after the Oxford shooting, and I don't want to go into too much detail because we aren't in an investigation," said Hopkins superintendent Gary Woods. "But, you know, they do did relate to school shootings."

The superintendent says he does not believe students safety is at risk and wants to take the time to make sure students are getting the education they need.

13 On Your Side expects to get an update from state police as early as Wednesday on whether the teacher will be charged.

