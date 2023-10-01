The Walker Fire Department says luckily no one was injured in the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting residents impacted by the fire.

WALKER, Michigan — The Walker Fire Department says wind conditions caused the fire to quickly spread at Green Ridge Apartments Monday.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on the balcony of one of the apartments located on Weatherford Drive NW.

When crews arrived, they found flames have traveled up the side of the apartment building into the attic.

Walker fire says the building had a fire suppression system in living areas but the fire overcame the suppression system due to the wind conditions.

Firefighters were forced to start attacking the flames from above using the aerial truck.

"I came out of Hobby Lobby and saw the flames shooting and the black smoke," said a resident Waverly Knight who lives in the apartment complex but was not impacted by the fire.

"Just watching people come out of the apartment complex with their animals wrapped in blankets and stuff and just hoping and praying that nobody got hurt," she said.

The fire department says firefighters were able to prevent the other half of the apartment building from catching fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting 60 residents who are displaced after the fire. Residents impacted by the fire can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS for further information and assistance.

It took multiple fire departments in addition to Walker Fire Department to help put out the fire including firefighters from Grand Rapids, Alpine Township, Plainfield Township