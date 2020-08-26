GRPD investigating two auto business break-ins, searching for stolen pickup truck

Authorities said it's not clear yet if the incidents are connected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating two break-ins at auto businesses in the city Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids Police said both incidents happened around 4:30 a.m.

One happened at Quality Auto Service located at 606 Ottawa Ave. NW. Police said six men broke in and stole two vehicles.

One vehicle was recovered in a crash about a block away. The second vehicle, a white GMC Sierra pickup truck with black rims and a six-inch lift -- has yet to be located.

Police said it's not clear how they got into the business. No one has been arrested in connection to this incident.

The second break-in happened at Napa Autocare Center located on Plainfield Avenue NE.

One vehicle was stolen from this business as well, however police did not provide a description. There was also no information released on possible suspects.

Police said it's not clear yet if the incidents are connected and they are both still under investigation.

These two incidents follow a recent string of break-ins in Kent and Ottawa counties.