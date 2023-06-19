Body found behind business in Grand Rapids, no foul play suspected

Authorities say that the body was found behind the Wealthy Market in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) are investigating the circumstances behind a body that was found behind a business on Wealthy Street Monday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation by GRPD has not turned up any signs of foul play. Authorities believe that the death was of natural causes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

