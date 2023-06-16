Deputies: 17-year-old dragged alongside vehicle after argument in critical condition

A group of teenagers had been standing next to a vehicle occupied by other teenagers when an argument broke out, allegedly about the sale of a vape pen.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 17-year-old Kent City boy is in critical condition after being dragged alongside a vehicle following an argument with other teenagers.

Deputies say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road. A group of teenagers had been standing next to a vehicle occupied by other teenagers when an argument broke out, allegedly about the sale of a vape pen.

The 17-year-old boy was then dragged alongside the vehicle as it left the area. He was later found in the road with critical injuries by first responders and taken to a hospital.

The vehicle that dragged the teen was later found by deputies. All involved teenagers are between 15 and 17 years old, according to investigators.

The incident is being submitted to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.