ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An attorney says his firm represents more than 40 people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar tells The Associated Press that one of his clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and another went on to play in the NHL.

Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Sloane plans to host a news conference Wednesday night, following a second meeting with the school's vice president and general counsel Timothy Lynch and investigators hired by the school.

Last month, Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat was the first athlete to publicly accuse Anderson of sexual abuse. Then, former University of Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca identified himself as the whistleblower whose 2018 complaint accusing Anderson of sexual assault led to a police investigation.

Hrovat and DeLuca were two of three Wolverine wrestlers who shared their claims of abuse in a press conference last week.

Michigan's president apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and said the school was offering counseling services. Officials are encouraging others to speak up about Anderson's misconduct. The university said it has received for the 100 "unique complaints" about sexual abuse by Anderson.

Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. Anderson was the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician. He worked at the university from 1968 to 2003.

