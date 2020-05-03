ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A man who was a University of Michigan wrestler in the 1980s has sued the school, alleging he was molested dozens of times.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit identifies the man as John Doe. He accused the university of failing to remove Dr. Robert Anderson years earlier despite complaints about him.

Another former wrestler Tad DeLuca identified himself as the whistleblower whose 2018 complaint accusing Anderson of sexual assault led to a police investigation. DeLuca wrote to his coach to complain about Anderson in the 1970s but alleges he was kicked off the team, losing his financial aid.

Anderson died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. Anderson was the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician. He worked at the university from 1968 to 2003.

FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

AP

The university says it can't comment “other than to deeply apologize for the harm caused by” Anderson but has acknowledged some employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before DeLuca reached out.

Michigan's president apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson last month and said the school was offering counseling services. Officials are encouraging others to speak up about Anderson's misconduct.

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this reporting.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.