Police identify homicide suspect in deadly police shootout Thursday

Grand Rapids Police Chief confirms suspect was 30-year-old Patrick Jones, accused of killing 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Chief Winstrom provided details in a press conference Friday afternoon about a deadly shootout between police and a homicide suspect.

The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 1 where GRPD officers encountered 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who is accused of killing 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October.

Police say they received a tip from Silent Observer about the whereabouts of Jones and dispatched officers to corroborate the information.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Jones was walking down the street and spotted the officer's vehicle. Winstrom said that Jones immediately began firing rounds at the vehicle and fled when the officers arrived.

The officer's vehicle was struck in the hood and windshield, police say.

Three officers pursued the suspect, two of which fired shots at Jones during the chase.

The chase between the officers and suspect ended with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound that killed Jones.

During the chase, Jones passed nearby and possibly into the parking lot of the Southeast Career Pathways GRPS school.

"At some point, I believe one of our officers actually called out... that 'he's running through the school' or 'he's running to the school' and then 'he's right in front of the school,'" Winstrom said in the press conference.

The school was put on lockdown during the incident.

Witnesses caught video of the suspect outside of the school with a gun pointed to his head prior to his death.

Winstrom said that Jones was "known in the community as someone to be afraid of," which he explained was a reason why it took so long for a community member to offer up a tip to police.

Winstrom said that the suspect had been in hiding around the city since the death of Tamiqua Wright in October.

Jones has a history of violence, with prior offenses for home invasion, weapons offenses and domestic violence.

The three officers involved in the chase are currently on paid administrative leave while the Michigan State Police conclude their investigation.

GRPD will be providing video from officer's body cams soon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.