GRPD releases 30+ photos of those involved in downtown damage

So far, nine people face charges related to the riot and the Kent County Prosecutor expects more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are still working to identify the people involved in a night of destruction downtown Grand Rapids nearly two months ago.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released more than 30 photos of rioters Tuesday.

"You could make a huge difference in the case by taking a few moments to look at the individuals shown in these photos," GRPD said in the Facebook post.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the May 30 riot -- which followed an afternoon of peaceful protest -- but Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has said there are still many more to make.

Becker said more criminal charges are likely as investigators continue sifting through evidence, but that it would take a long time given the number of videos and all the people involved.

So far, nine people have been charged. A tenth person's charges were dismissed after additional information showed that the person was not involved and postings about the riot were not from her social media account.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3380 or submit a tip to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Information can also be sent in via Facebook Messenger.

Photos: Violence erupts in Grand Rapids after peaceful protest 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.