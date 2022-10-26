Ottawa Co. man indicted on child pornography charges

Michael John Batt, 35, is being accused of the production and distribution of child pornography stemming from a September incident involving a 3-year-old.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jenison man has been indicted on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

Michael John Batt, 35, is being accused of the production and distribution of child pornography stemming from a September incident.

The indictment claims that on or around Sept. 19, Batt used and attempted to use a 3-year-old child to produce sexually explicit images of the child's genitals or pubic area. Batt allegedly took photos of the child on an iPhone.

The indictment also claims that on or around Sept. 20, Batt distributed four images of child pornography through an online messaging app.

“Protecting our most vulnerable, our kids, is a top priority for my office and our law enforcement partners,” said Totten. “My office is committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes against children.”

“The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is committed to tracking down suspects, rescuing victims, and proactively enforcing the laws that protect our children. The MSP values the strong relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations,” said Detective Sergeant Chris Prevette of the Grand Rapids Computer Crimes Unit.

This case is part of nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood, which aims to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

Anyone with concerns about possible child exploitation should contact their local law enforcement.

