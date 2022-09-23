Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after man approaches 11-year-old, offers him a ride

The man got out of his vehicle and approached the boy, speaking to him and offering him a ride, before fleeing in a black SUV.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious incident Thursday involving an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 14900 block of Blair Street, when a man in his 30's approached a boy riding a bike.

The man got out of his vehicle and approached the boy, speaking to him and offering him a ride. Police say he made no physical contact with him or threaten him.

A neighbor working in the yard noticed the interaction and began to go over to the two. Police say the man then got back into his vehicle and drove eastbound on Blair St.

Police are looking for a white man in his 30's. He was wearing sunglasses at the time of the incident. Witnesses say he was driving a black SUV, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Ottawa Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

