Oxford schools closed Tuesday following social media threats

School officials say police have been notified and an investigation is underway.
Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week earlier. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — All schools in the Oxford Community School District will be closed Tuesday after threats were posted to social media.

School officials announced Monday that the threat was specifically targeting the district's middle school. Police have been notified and an investigation into the threats is underway.

A full security check will take place in all the district's schools during this time.

This comes nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead and seven others wounded, including a teacher. 

Threats against schools have been reported across the state, leading to multiple West Michigan school districts to close for investigation. Charges have been filed against juveniles in the past two weeks for making threats.

Any threats against schools should be reported to law enforcement to be investigated.

