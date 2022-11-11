Kent County Deputy shoots himself in hand during firearm training

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported that one of their deputies injured themselves during a firearm training session.
The training session took place at the KCSO indoor shooting range where police say a part-time deputy accidentally shot himself in the hand.
The 71-year-old deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office says they will be conducting a review of the incident.
The injured deputy has not yet been identified by the police.
