6 teens arrested for vehicle larcenies in Kent Co.

Teenagers from ages 14 to 16 were busted over the weekend, accused of having stolen property from neighborhoods Byron and Gaines Townships.

GAINES, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested six teenagers over the weekend for vehicle larcenies around the county.

Deputies say they received a call about juveniles wearing ski masks trying to open car doors in the 6500 block of Madison Avenue SE in Gaines Township on Saturday around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a car with four passengers at the scene, but one person ran away as officers approached.

Deputies later discovered the car was stolen out of the City of Wyoming.

A K9 unit was able to track down two other suspects hiding in the woods. A third suspect was also found and surrendered to deputies nearby.

In all, the Sheriff's Office arrested two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, one 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl, who are each from Grand Rapids.

They are now lodged at a juvenile detention center.

Police recovered items believed to have been stolen from Byron and Gaines Townships.

Deputies want to remind residents to lock their cars and remove any valuables when left outside.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

