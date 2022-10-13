Bonds set for couple charged in connection to string of storage unit thefts

A couple accused of stealing 40 firearms and other miscellaneous items from storage units throughout Kent County made their first appearance before a judge.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A magistrate judge set a bond of $10,000 each to a Cedar Springs couple accused of stealing firearms and other items from at least 15 different storage units in the span of three months. The investigation led to the recovery of 40 firearms.

According to probable cause affidavit, Edward and Ashley Trout not only confessed to the string of thefts, but admitted to a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy that the items stolen were sold online.

In total, each is facing five felony charges.

Together the two are charged with conducting criminal enterprise, breaking and entering, possession of a financial transaction device and a larceny of firearms count.

In addition, Edward Trout, 30, is charged with safe-breaking.

Ashley Trout, 30, is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 2, a Kent County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a breaking and entering complaint at the Boxer Storage in the 12500 block of Northland Dr. NE in Cedar Springs.

The victims affected had reported multiple items missing including a large gun safe that contained multiple guns, credit and debit cards and other personal items.

The affidavit goes on to say that on Oct. 6 – four days later – one of the stolen credit cards were used at both a gas station and tractor supply store within the area.

“Video surveillance showed both, Ashley and Edward Trout using the card at the different locations,” the deputy wrote. “It was later determined that, Ashley Trout, used her rewards card at the TSC store when she went to make the fraudulent purchase.”

On Oct. 11, members of KCSO executed a search warrant in which “a large amount” of stolen property that belonged to the Boxer Storage victims, as well as many other victims of recent breaking and entering calls.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young described the string of thefts as a “pattern crime.”

“One of the things that we always emphasize is events that are happening that are very similar to each other, they will likely continue until somebody is held responsible for them,” Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said. “So that's why we work so hard on these cases to make sure, not only do we bring resolution for somebody who's been victimized, but we prevent others from being victimized by bringing an end to the pattern.”

Edward and Ashley Trout could face additional charges if their office receives more reports.

“We are working very hard to get the property returned to the rightful owners,” LaJoye-Young said. “Of course, we always encourage people to secure their firearms in the safest way man possible. Again – safes -- probably a storage unit isn't the best place to store a firearm. We want to make sure that gun owners are responsible gun owners.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (616) 632-6125.

A preliminary hearing for both individuals charged is set for Nov. 2.

