Man arrested after charging at Kalamazoo deputies with axe

Police say that after his arrest and they did a search warrant inside his home, several firearms were found.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested after charging at deputies with an axe on Sunday afternoon, says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies were responding to reports around 3:30 p.m. about an attempted car theft and private property damage. When they arrived, deputies say they found the man at his home on the same 1900 block of W. D. Avenue.

The man charged at them with an axe when they approached.

He then fled into his home, investigators say, to retrieve his shotgun. When deputies pointed their guns in response, the man locked himself inside.

After deputies called for him to come back outside, the man did as told a short time later with his arms raised.

Police say that after his arrest, they did a search warrant inside his home and found several firearms.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.