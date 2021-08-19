Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office to hold funeral procession, memorial for slain deputy

Exit ramps on I94 at 9th Street and US-131 at Stadium Drive will be closed Sunday afternoon for an emergency vehicle procession.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office will hold an emergency vehicle procession from fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire's private funeral to a public memorial service this weekend.

Deputy Proxmire was shot and killed as he pursued an armed suspect last weekend.

While there is no public visitation or service, there will be an open memorial service on Sunday, Aug. 22 in Kalamazoo.

Miller Auditorium will open doors at 11:30 a.m. to begin seating, and the service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Masks will be required for the service.

The Sheriff's Office expects traffic to be congested on Stadium Drive, so attendees may want to access the memorial by Oliver Street.

The community is encouraged to line the streets along Stadium Drive from 9th Street to Howard Street for the funeral procession.

Deputy Proxmire worked at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, four kids and parents. He loved being outdoors, including fishing, camping and hunting. He also was active in Scouts and 4-H.

Proxmire was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Online condolences can be left at this website.

