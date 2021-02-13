Local couple finds love through volleyball

Jordan was coaching at Lowell and Betsy at Hudsonville, the two connected and started dating.

LOWELL, Mich. — Jordan Drake was at a volleyball tournament three years ago.

"She was coaching her former team at the time," says Jordan Drake.

And that is when Jordan met Betsy.

"He was very conversational, he was nice and approachable, easy to talk to," says Betsy Drake.

The West Michigan volleyball world is small, so they never stopped talking. Jordan was coaching at Lowell and Betsy at Hudsonville, the two connected and started dating.

"Just connecting over volleyball and different local teams, and girls in the area and coaching club and how both did have a passion for the game," says Betsy Drake.

And the passion between each other was growing and on a trip to Chicago, Jordan popped the big question.

"We took a walk down by the park before we all went to dinner and next thing I know he is on one knee at the park and my sister and brother-in-law were there and it was all one big fun surprise that I had zero idea was happening," says Betsy Drake.

The couple is now coaching together at Lowell and expecting their first child. They say their story is a reminder that you never know when love will strike.

"He kind of came out of nowhere and ended up being a perfect match for me and so yea I would tell anyone to be encouraged," says Betsy Drake.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.