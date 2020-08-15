Local players and coaches look forward to spring football

Spring football presents challenges for schedules and two sport athletes but Coach Samuels believes it is an opportunity.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Football coach Doug Samuels feels bad for all high school players especially seniors.

"I feel for those guys to not have the traditional high school experience being a senior and taking the field," says Samuels.

Friday's announcement of no high school football in the fall is a downer but quarterback Andrew Wohlford says it will give him more time to prepare for the spring.

"We just have more opportunity to get stronger and most importantly with having a new coach and everything just to learn the offense and everything that he has to offer," says Wohlford.

Spring football presents challenges for schedules and two sport athletes but Coach Samuels believes it is an opportunity.

"We really have to frame it as an opportunity in order to keep plugging away and stay focused and I fell like it's really a good thing for us," says Samuels.

"Obviously it's still going to be football season but you know spring time in Michigan can be a mixed bag of weather and all that but we just have to just go at for the season," says Samuels.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.