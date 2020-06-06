1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Ottawa County

The driver, a 26 year old man from West Olive, MI was pronounced dead at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 26 year old man has died following a single car crash into a tree on Friday night. The passenger, a 24 year old, survived with minor injuries.

According to police, the crash happened a little after 8:00 p.m. on the 13000 Block of Stanton Street in Olive Township.

The truck left the road and struck a tree. The reason why is still unknown, but police say speed does appear to be a factor.

The two in the truck were both wearing seat belts during the crash. Alcohol and rugs are not suspected at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.

