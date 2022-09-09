x
1 injured after t-bone crash on Leonard Street

The extent of injuries for the victim remains unknown at this time.
Credit: 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a crash injured one person on the city's northeast side.

Police say that a vehicle was t-boned in front of the Family Fare on Leonard Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, however the extent of those injuries are still unknown at this time. 

The road was shut down for a short period of time but the scene cleared around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

