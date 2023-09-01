14-year-old driver killed in Allegan County crash

After arriving on scene first responders found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. After distinguishing the fire, they found the male driver inside.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Early Friday morning around 6:00 a.m. Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call about a vehicle on fire.

The vehicle was located on 137th Ave. near 44th St. in Overisel Twp. The caller told dispatch it appeared the vehicle had crashed into a tree.

After arriving on scene Allegan Co. Sheriff Deputies and first responders found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames. After distinguishing the fire, they found a male driver still inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 14-year-old boy from the Zeeland area, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Initial investigations by the Sheriff's Office showed that the vehicle, identified as a Jeep Wrangler, was heading West on 137th Ave. when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The name of the juvenile has not been released due to his age and pending notification of family. The Sheriff's Office said they believe speed to be a factor.

