Overnight shootings in Grand Rapids leave 2 injured

Both men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two young men were shot in the legs early Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened just after midnight in the parking lot of Clique Lanes on Stocking Avenue NW.

GRPD says a 24-year-old man was shot twice, once in each leg. He was taken to a hospital.

Not long after that, a 22-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Police say it's unclear at this time if the two shootings are related. There are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information about these shootings, you're asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

