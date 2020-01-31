GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 20 Monroe Live is celebrating their third birthday by giving away a golden ticket to one lucky winner.

The golden ticket can be redeemed for two tickets to every show at the venue for all of 2020.

The contest begins Jan. 31, and runs until Feb. 14. You can apply to win the golden ticket here.

20 Monroe Live will announce the winner via email on Feb, 14.

To see 20 Monroe Lives full concert schedule you can visit www.20monroelive.com.

More giveaways on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.