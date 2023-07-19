Woman found dead in off-campus apartment near Grand Valley State University

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was called to do a well-being check on the woman, and found her dead inside. It's not clear how she died.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating how a 22-year-old woman ended up dead in her off-campus apartment overnight.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, someone called the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to do a well-being check on a woman living at View Point Studio.

When deputies made it inside the apartment, they found the woman dead.

It's not clear how she died, but the cause and manner of her death are under investigation.

The sheriff's department said the woman is not currently a student at Grand Valley State University, and her name is not being released.

Authorities said there is no known threat to the community or GVSU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

