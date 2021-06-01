3-vehicle crash leaves man in serious condition, 1 other injured

The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, was pinned in his vehicle before being extricated by emergency personnel, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Haven man was transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash on Lake Michigan Drive. A Chesterfield woman was also injured in the crash.

Police say the incident happened around 3:39 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A woman driving a Mercury Mariner attempted to turn left onto Lake Michigan Drive from 14th Avenue and pulled out in front of an eastbound Jeep Compass, according to police. The cars collided and sent the Jeep Compass into the westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive, where it collided with an Acura sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, was pinned in his vehicle before being extricated by emergency personnel, police say. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 20-year-old Chesterfield woman, was also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Mercury Mariner was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

