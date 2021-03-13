31-year-old injured after rollover crash in Ottawa County

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 31-year-old Allegan man sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash in Ottawa County Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a 1-vehicle rollover crash around 8:20 p.m. on Chicago Drive, east of 56th Avenue.

Investigation showed the driver lost control of his pickup truck, rolling several times. Zeeland Township Fire crews extricated him from his vehicle before taking him to Zeeland Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating at this time.

