4 injured following crash in Portage

One has been hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Four people have been left injured after a crash in Portage, authorities say, on September 5, Monday afternoon.

One person is currently being hospitalized with serious injuries. The extent of the injuries for the other three victims is unknown.

Portage Department of Public Safety says it was a two-car crash on Portage Road and Osterhout Avenue, but it is unknown at this time what led up to it.

