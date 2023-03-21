x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

5-year-old critically hurt after running into road, getting hit by car in Mecosta Co.

A 70-year-old man from Morley was driving when a 5-year-old child ran into the road and was hit.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A child is hurt after a crash in Mecosta County Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office says. 

The incident happened on 180th Avenue, south of Washington Road in Aetna Township around 5:15 p.m.

A 70-year-old man from Morley was driving when a 5-year-old child ran into the road and was hit.

The child was transported by ambulance to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. They are in critical but stable condition.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Meet Frankie LaPenna, the West MI man behind all those viral Tik Toks

Before You Leave, Check This Out