5-year-old critically hurt after running into road, getting hit by car in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A child is hurt after a crash in Mecosta County Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened on 180th Avenue, south of Washington Road in Aetna Township around 5:15 p.m.

A 70-year-old man from Morley was driving when a 5-year-old child ran into the road and was hit.

The child was transported by ambulance to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. They are in critical but stable condition.

