65-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich — A 65-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Monday morning, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a call came in at around 7:36 a.m., in which the caller said an unresponsive man was in his driveway.

When deputies arrived, they determined that the lone occupant of the motorcycle was deceased due to a high velocity, high impact motorcycle crash. Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was southbound on M-40 when it ran off the roadway and hit a metal “T” post, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a tree.

Police say the driver was found ejected from the vehicle and not wearing a helmet. A helmet was not located at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies contacted multiple homeowners in the area who said they heard a loud sound at around 11:40 p.m. the night before and had inspected outside for the cause of the sound. At the time, visibility was low due to rain and a lack of light, police say. The scene was not found until Monday morning.

Police do not yet know what caused the driver to leave the roadway. The case is currently under investigation.

