A Prom for Me: A red carpet event for young adults with disabilities

There’s an event Saturday, June 11 for young adults living with disabilities to enjoy a night out. A Prom for Me is expected to be a red carpet event.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s an event Saturday, June 11 for young adults living with disabilities to enjoy a night out.

A Prom for Me is expected to be a red carpet event.

Angela Hines, the woman behind the event, is also a decades-long educator and the founder and CEO of local organization, Aim to Inspire, which helps young people with disabilities find job opportunities and gain independence.

She says after coming up with the idea for a prom event, she posted the idea to Facebook. Family, friends and her church community came together to make it happen.

“It’s not a lot of things to do when you have a disability or a special need, and so this is a time when you can come together and hang out with some of your peers, make some new friends and just feel comfortable,” said Hines.

The dresses were all donated by Serenity Salon and are theirs for the ladies to keep.

Several businesses have stepped in as sponsors, including Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Family Fare and Best Buy.

A Prom for Me is Saturday, June 11 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., at Brown Hutcherson Ministries Fellowship Hall in Grand Rapids.

Tickets will be available at the door, but Hines says if the cost is a burden, please let someone at the event know.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.