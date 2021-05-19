Alcohol a believed factor in serious-injury motorcycle crash

Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital by Aero Med.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a Tuesday crash in Maple Valley Township, police say.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Masters Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 67-year-old Greenville man was heading east on a 2012 Harley Davison motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a 2007 GMC pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old woman.

The woman and 17-year-old passenger of the truck were both uninjured in the crash.

Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital by Aero Med. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

