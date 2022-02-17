1 in custody following shooting incident in Algoma Twp.

Investigation showed a dispute between two individuals ended with shots being fired at a home.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person is in custody following a shooting incident in Algoma Township Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Virgo Street NE just before 3 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Investigation showed a dispute between two individuals that ended with shots being fired at a home. Police say the two individuals knew each other and the shooter is in custody at this time.

No one was injured in the shooting and police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

Investigators remain on scene to learn more about what led up to the incident.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

