Large disorderly crowd at Rapid Central Station results in two juvenile arrests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two teens were arrested and a security guard was hurt in an incident Wednesday afternoon at the downtown Grand Rapids bus station.

Around 3:40 p.m., Grand Rapids Police were called to a large, disorderly crowd at the Rapid Central Station.

During the scuffle, authorities said one security guard suffered minor injuries.

GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that two juveniles were arrested and then released to their parents.

"We’re following our safety and security policies with any of the individual customers involved. Our focus is to maintain a safe and secure environment for our customers, and we have security on-site 24/7 at Rapid Central Station," The Rapid Director of External Relations and Government Affairs Bill Kirk said via email.

The Rapid provides transportation services for Grand Rapids Public Schools high school students.

