Artist celebrates diversity through oil on canvas paintings

Sebastian Sandu challenges viewers to take in his paintings and think about our shared humanity as well as individuality.

Sebastian Sandu entered a group of three large canvas paintings called "ONE" into the competition this year.

He said they reflect both fluid and fractured aspects of the human identity.

You can find his paintings and others at the Harris Building on Division Avenue.

