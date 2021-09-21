Ford Presidential Museum houses some fan-favorite ArtPrize pieces

On Tuesday, we highlighted artists Laura Teste and Scott Poe, who both have pieces outside the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Each weekday, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is featuring some of the talented artists who are showcasing their work during ArtPrize 2021.

Teste's piece is a bronze sculpture of a woman and a cat lounging on a bench. She calls the piece "a study of Contentment, Trust, Belonging."

Poe's sculpture is a detailed steel ship standing at 5-feet wide and 7-feet high.

