Artist explains why she wanted to be a part of the 40507 Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Phase two of the Diatribe’s 49507 Project is well underway.

One of the artists says she wanted to be a part of it because she uses her art to speak out about problems in the community.

You may have already noticed some of the new murals around the city of Grand Rapids, including the one on the wall of the Cisneros Tire Service on Division Avenue.

The colorful display tells the story of gentrification and redlining in the area while also celebrating to Latinx community and culture.

“I feel like specifically doing big public art in brown and black neighborhoods is so important, because it's just elevating the voices of Latino and black communities, and also, the businesses owned by these communities," Alynn Guerra, the artist, said.

The business owners had one request, an image of the tire shop's resident chihuahua, 13-year-old Chocolate.

Guerra says she hopes people will come see the piece and that it will inspire the next generation to tack action against injustice.

