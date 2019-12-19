GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two off-duty Bath Township police officers involved in a bar fight in Grand Rapids have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges.

Payton Warner, 25, and Bryan Miller, 34, both pleaded no contest Wednesday during a settlement conference in Grand Rapids District Court.

According to court records, Warner pleaded to two assault or battery charges and Miller pleaded one charge to creating a disturbance in a public place.

The two officers were arrested on Oct. 9 following a fight at the Web Bar. The two were arguing with a bar employee and when the two were asked to leave, they refused. Surveillance video showed the men pushing and punching the bartender.

Both men will be sentenced in January.

