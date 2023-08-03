27-year-old Battle Creek man shot dead after string of shootings, police say

Detectives believe a string of shootings over the past 48 hours are related, stemming from a dispute between two groups. No other injuries have been reported.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A string of shootings in Battle Creek over the past 48 hours is linked to the killing of a 27-year-old man, authorities said.

The Battle Creek Police Department said they responded to several gunshots in the area of Maple Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers made it to the scene, they talked to several neighbors in the 100 block of Maple Terrace.

That's where they found the Battle Creek man who had been shot in the torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating this shooting as part of a string of several shootings. Police believe they are related, and stem from an ongoing feud between two groups.

At this point, police believe this shooting death is the only injury from this shooting.

Battle Creek Police don't believe the public is in danger.

If you were in this area early Thursday morning, and/or might have information that would help police in this string of shooting incidents, you can call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

