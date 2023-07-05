Discarded cigarette sparks house fire that injures two in Battle Creek

Two people suffered minor injuries as they were trying to escape the home overnight Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people went to the hospital after a cigarette in a bathroom trashcan sparked a house fire Tuesday morning in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said calls came in around 1:22 a.m. on July 4 from the 100 block of Caine Street to a reported house fire.

Fire crews responded, and found smoke coming from the second floor.

Officials said one person jumped from a second-story window to escape and suffered minor injuries to her hand. A man hurt his wrist while leaving through the front door.

Both took themselves to the hospital to get checked out. They are expected to be OK.

Fire investigators believe the fire started after someone tossed cigarettes into a second-floor bathroom trashcan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.