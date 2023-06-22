Fight leads to shots fired in crowded Battle Creek park; Police officer fires at suspect

Battle Creek Police said they don't know of any injuries after the fight escalated to shots being fired at Claude Evans Park Wednesday evening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's note: The video above contains video and sounds of gunshots being fired. Viewer discretion is advised.

Battle Creek Police say one of their police officers fired shots at an armed suspect who was actively shooting at a group of people at a busy park Wednesday afternoon.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the city's Gang Suppression Unit were on routine patrol in the area of Claude Evans Park, off North Washington Avenue.

The department says as they pulled up to the park, they saw a large crowd with multiple people running away from the basketball courts from an apparent fight.

Body-worn camera video contains audio of a witness running past the officer saying, "they got guns."

Moments later, the officer's body camera shows him running toward a group when you can hear at least five gunshots fire off.

Police said they saw a man pointing a handgun at other people, firing shots at the group.

The armed suspect ran from the scene and jumped into a black SUV, with the officer pursuing him and also firing off shots.

Authorities said they don't believe anyone in the park was hurt, and the officer who fired shots was not injured.

This officer is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for the department.

Authorities said they know the suspect, and believe he was targeting specific people.

Despite this happening in a public park, the Battle Creek Police Department said they do not believe the community to be in any further danger.

Members of the BCPD Detective Bureau, Crime Lab, and COPS officers found several other discarded guns in the area.

Anyone in the community who was in or near the park during this time, and may have information that would help police should please can 911, or contact police anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

