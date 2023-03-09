Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says

The Battle Creek Police Department says 40-year-old Donald Guthrie was shot and killed in an apparent break-in Wednesday night.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan — Battle Creek Police believe a homeowner acted in self-defense when they fatally shot a man breaking into their apartment Wednesday night.

Authorities said someone called 911 around 9:40 p.m. about a situation at Georgetown Estates Apartments on Columbia Avenue.

Officers found Donald Richard Guthrie, 40, of Fulton, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a Kalamazoo-area hospital where he later died.

According to their investigation thus far, police believe Guthrie forced his way into the victim's Georgetown Estates apartment.

That's when the homeowner shot him. Police believe the victim acted in self-defense.

Police are still investigating this incident and the case will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police will not release further details at this time.

