Police searching for SUV connected to double homicide

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a double homicide.

On the night of the double homicide, June 16, a silver or gray older model Dodge Durango was seen driving through the back alley behind West Rittenhouse Avenue.

Police said the Durango may have a black or dark colored driver's door. Police released photos of the vehicle in hopes of locating it.

The victims in the homicide were a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Police have not released any other details about the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or dispatch at 269-781-0911.

