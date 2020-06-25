Police searching for SUV connected to double homicide

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a double homicide.
On the night of the double homicide, June 16, a silver or gray older model Dodge Durango was seen driving through the back alley behind West Rittenhouse Avenue.
Police said the Durango may have a black or dark colored driver's door. Police released photos of the vehicle in hopes of locating it.
The victims in the homicide were a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Police have not released any other details about the incident.
Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or dispatch at 269-781-0911.
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Two children, 5 and 12, injured in Kalamazoo 'rolling gun battle'
- Police investigating shooting at Kalamazoo gas station
- GRPD asking public for help in stolen vehicle crimes
- Court docs: House fire that killed mother, children started in outdoor fire pit
- 3 charged with manslaughter for death of teen at Kalamazoo youth home
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.