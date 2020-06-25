x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

battle-creek

Police searching for SUV connected to double homicide

The victims in the homicide were a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man.
Credit: Provided

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a double homicide. 

On the night of the double homicide, June 16, a silver or gray older model Dodge Durango was seen driving through the back alley behind West Rittenhouse Avenue. 

Police said the Durango may have a black or dark colored driver's door. Police released photos of the vehicle in hopes of locating it.

The victims in the homicide were a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Police have not released any other details about the incident. 

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or dispatch at 269-781-0911.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.