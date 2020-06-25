Two children, 5 and 12, injured in Kalamazoo 'rolling gun battle'

The children were playing on a nearby sidewalk when they were struck.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after two children, ages 5 and 12, were struck with gunfire Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), around 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Ogden Avenue and Douglas Avenue on reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the two children were struck by gunfire. Witnesses told officers that shots were fired by two vehicles driving through the area in a "rolling gun battle."

The children weren't involved in the shooting at all, KDPS said they were merely playing on the sidewalk in the area and were hit. One of the kids was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the second did not require hospitalizations.

The incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: