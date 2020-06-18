Police: 2 men charged for allegedly shooting at house where man died in 'intentional fire'

Police are working to determine whether the fire is connected to the other crimes.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo Township said two men were arrested in connection to a shooting incident from 2019 and that they're actively investigating a deadly house fire that may have ties to the shooting.

According to a press release from Kalamazoo Township Police Department, shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, an occupied home on Grand Prairie Road was shot at multiple times.

Police said suspects were tracked down by K-9 units following the shooting, but were not successfully located. Two handguns from the incident were recovered though. Detectives developed several leads on where the handguns originated and identified two suspects in the incident.

On June 11, 2020, 34-year-old Antonio Cornelius Perkins, of Kalamazoo, was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police fugitive team and the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team.

On June 17, 2020, 42-year-old Willie Donnell-TJ Warren, of Kalamazoo, was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police fugitive team.

The press release from police said Perkins and Warren were both arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into a building and two counts of felony firearm.

Police also said that eleven days after the shooting incident back in 2019, the same house was intentionally set on fire. A man who resided at the home, identified only as Gary Selig, was kill in the incident.

Detectives are still attempting to determine if there is any link to these crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the police department at 269-381-0391.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.