Kalamazoo police investigating 6 different shootings since Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since Monday, June 16, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) has responded to six separate incidents of shots fired.

According to a press release from authorities, three people were struck by bullets in two of the shootings, Several occupied houses and an occupied vehicle were also struck.

KDPS provided a time line of the shooting incidents, as well as some suspect information.

On Monday, just before 3 p.m. on Vanzee Street, police said multiple rounds of gunfire were shot into a house. Three different guns were used. It is not immediately known if the house was the intended target. Police released the following photos of the suspect and a suspect vehicle.

Then, around 8 p.m. on the same day, officers were called to the area of Hawley and North streets on reports of shots fired. Officers found 5 casings in the road and determined two different guns were used in the incident. KDPS did not locate any victims or houses struck at the time. Authorities did not release suspect information either.

Around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, officers also responded to East Stockbridge Avenue where 11 casings were located, and again, two different guns were used. According to the press release, witnesses told police two men got out of a late 1990s or early 2000s dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer and both shot at an unknown target. KDPS said a victim was shot during this incident, but when detectives reached out, he was not cooperative.

On Tuesday, June 16, around 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of Vanzee Street again on reports of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they immediately started interviewing witnesses and learned that a shooting did in fact take place. Not long after police started investigating the scene of the shooting, a victim showed up to Bronson Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest and neck area.

KDPS said that while investigating the Vanzee Street scene on Tuesday, they arrested a woman who tried tampering with evidence on scene. A search warrant was executed at a nearby house and a handgun and more shell casings were located.

Further investigation lead detectives to discovering that a gray-colored sedan had driven south on Vanzee Street and show a man who was standing on the sidewalk. After firing several rounds at the man, the vehicle sped off and the victim was driven to the hospital.

KDPS provided the following photos of that suspect vehicle. They said the victim is a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man. He is still at Bronson Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Then around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the intersection of Frank and North Burdick streets on reports of gun fire in the area. When officers arrived, they found 17 fired shell casings. When they spoke to witnesses nearby, they were able to obtain video from the incident.

The video depicts a light-colored sedan following a dark-colored sedan. The front passenger of the light-colored vehicle is seen leaning out of the open window and shooting at the other vehicle as both continued heading north. KDPS said an occupied vehicle that was parked in the area was hit with gunfire, but the person inside was not.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is urging that anyone who may have information regarding these incidents and the identities of the suspects to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

