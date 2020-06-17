Van Buren County home destroyed in fire

Residents were able to get out of the home safely.

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — A fire Tuesday night destroyed a home on County Road 215 near the village of Grand Junction.

According to a press release from the South Haven Area Emergency Services, the home is across from the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association headquarters.

The Columbia Township Fire Department was sent to the fire around 10:25 p.m. More help from other departments was immediately needed and Bangor Community Fire Department and the South Haven Area Emergency Services were both called in.

SHAES said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The occupants were safely evacuated the residence.

Water needed to be shuttled by tankers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

