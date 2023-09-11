3 men shot in Battle Creek neighborhood Sunday night

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while another man was shot in his abdomen. He's expected to survive.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Three men in their 20s were shot in the Post Addition area in Battle Creek overnight, law enforcement said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Nelson Street and Lathrop Avenue. Someone called 911 to report shots fired in the area.

When police made it to the area, they found two men in their mid-20s suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at a home in the 100 block of Nelson.

Both were rushed to a local hospital for treatment and were later released.

Not long after police arrived, they learned a third shooting victim showed up at the hospital with two gunshot wounds in the abdomen.

That 25-year-old Battle Creek victim is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police said they don't believe the community is in any further danger, and don't think this shooting is connected to any other recent shootings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

