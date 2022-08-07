x
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway

Credit: GraphicCompressor - stock.adobe.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.

Police say the immediate cause of death is not known and the circumstances around his death are under investigation.

The name of the man will be withheld until family is notified, police say.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

